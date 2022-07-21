Bride (shoulder) will report to Single-A Stockton on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bride looked as though he might have a chance at returning from the 10-day injured list immediately coming out of the All-Star break, but the Athletics will instead let him get in some game action in the minors before activating him. Expect Bride to stick around in Stockton through the weekend before likely being reinstated ahead of next week's home series versus Houston. Once activated, Bride will vie with Vimael Machin for everyday duties at third base.