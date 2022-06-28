The Athletics placed Bride on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right shoulder.

Bride suffered the injury Sunday in an outfield collision with teammate Chad Pinder in Oakland's win over the Royals. After sitting out Monday's series opener with the Yankees, Bride didn't show any major improvement, so the Athletics opted to deactivate him. Bride's absence should create a clear path for both Sheldon Neuse and Nick Allen to handle near-everyday roles in the Oakland infield.