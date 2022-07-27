Bride (shoulder), reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-3 with a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Bride jumped right back into the starting nine in his return from the injured list, slotting in at the keystone. The rookie has a serviceable .244 average over his last 12 games, a span during which he's struck out an impressively modest 9.1 percent clip.