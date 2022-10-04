site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jonah Bride: Sits second straight
Bride isn't starting Tuesday against the Angels.
Tuesday marks the second game in a row that Bride has been left off the starting lineup card. In his place, Ernie Clement will start at third base and bat sixth.
