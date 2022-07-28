Bride went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Two games into his return from the injured list, Bride stole his first base of the season and contributed a second consecutive 1-for-3, one-run effort in the process. The rookie never recorded more than three stolen bases at any minor-league stop, however, so fantasy managers should keep expectations tempered in that regard.

