Bride (shoulder/face) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though Bride wasn't diagnosed with a concussion after he collided with teammate Chad Pinder during Sunday's win over the Royals, the rookie sustained a right shoulder injury as well as a facial laceration. He'll need at least one day to heal up from the injuries, allowing Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse to pick up starts at second base and third base, respectively.