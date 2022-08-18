Bride is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Sheldon Neuse will pick up a start in the infield in place of Bride, who went 2-for-12 with three walks and two RBI while cracking the lineup in each of the past four games at either second base or first base. With Seth Brown seeing more time in the outfield of late with Ramon Laureano (oblique) on the injured list and with veterans Jed Lowrie, Stephen Piscotty and Elvis Andrus having recently been released, Bride should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role the rest of the way.