Bride went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Bride's logged two hits in back-to-back games, boosting his slash line to .304/.407/.348 through his first 27 plate appearances this season. The 27-year-old Bride struggled to a .548 OPS in his rookie campaign, though he posted a .993 mark with eight home runs in 43 games this year with Triple-A Las Vegas. Bride should continue to see regular starts at third base on a rebuilding Oakland team and could be worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.