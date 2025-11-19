The Athletics selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Perez spent most of the 2025 season at Double-A Midland, where he posted a .724 OPS across 405 plate appearances. The 24-year-old caught fire upon being promoted to Triple-A in early August, however, finishing the year with a .298/.412/.642 slash line over 182 plate appearances at Las Vegas. His late-season surge will buy him a 40-man roster spot and protection from the Rule 5 Draft, though the A's may elect to let him continue developing at Triple-A before adding him to their big-league roster.