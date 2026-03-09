The Athletics optioned Perez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Perez won't break camp with the Athletics but he should have a good chance at making his MLB debut at some point in 2026 after he was added to the 40-man roster in November following a breakout 2025 campaign. Between stops at Las Vegas and Double-A Midland last season, Perez smacked 26 home runs and stole 27 bases while slashing a collective .231/.348/.473 across 587 plate appearances.