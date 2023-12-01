Waldichuk underwent a Tenex procedure on Oct. 17 and received a PRP injection on Oct. 24 after being diagnosed with a left UCL sprain and flexor strain.

Waldichuk felt discomfort in his pitching elbow following his final start of the season back on Sept. 29 and an MRI and doctor visit revealed the bad news. The left-hander has opted for a conservative treatment rather than Tommy John surgery, with the minimally-invasive Tenex procedure designed to remove scar tissue and PRP injection aimed to promote healing. Waldichuk is currently limited to physical therapy and his timeline for a throwing program is up in the air.