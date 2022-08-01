Waldichuk was traded from the Yankees to the Athletics along with JP Sears, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

One of the Yankees' top pitching prospects prior to this trade, Waldichuk is a big 6-foot-4, 220-pound southpaw with a full four-pitch mix. He has a 3.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 47.2 innings through 11 starts at Triple-A. Waldichuk and Sears now figure prominently in Oakland's long-term rotation plans.