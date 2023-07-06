Waldichuk (2-5) earned the win in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Tigers after allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Waldichuk entered in the fourth inning staked to a 4-0 lead after Austin Pruitt delivered three shutout frames as Oakland's opening pitcher. The 25-year-old Waldichuk held the Tigers at bay, allowing just two runs in the eighth en route to the win, his first since May 6. The southpaw has looked better since moving into a bullpen role -- he held opponents scoreless in four of his previous five outings. Overall, Waldichuk still has an ugly 6.62 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP and 67:44 K:BB across 70.2 innings this season.