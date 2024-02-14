Waldichuk (elbow) was cleared to play catch Wednesday and could be throwing bullpen sessions by the end of spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander already wasn't expected to be ready for the start of the season, but ramping up his throwing program during spring training would be encouraging after he underwent surgery to repair UCL damage in his left elbow during October. Assuming there's no further complications, Waldichuk could be ready for game action by late April or early May.