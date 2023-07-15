Waldichuk did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out five.
Waldichuk turned in yet another mediocre outing, as he now has a 6.66 ERA and 1.84 WHIP on the season. The southpaw is clearly not a realistic option in fantasy at this point, barring a major turnaround.
More News
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Takes sixth loss Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Notches second win•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Working in bulk relief•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Working bulk innings Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Effective as opener Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Serving as opener Tuesday•