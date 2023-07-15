Waldichuk did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Waldichuk turned in yet another mediocre outing, as he now has a 6.66 ERA and 1.84 WHIP on the season. The southpaw is clearly not a realistic option in fantasy at this point, barring a major turnaround.