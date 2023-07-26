Waldichuk allowed an unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Facing the Giants' offense in its current state was likely a blessing for Waldichuk, who had given up 10 runs over 13.2 innings across his first four appearances this month. He still walked multiple batters for the fourth time in his last five outings, but he was able to successfully limit the damage. Waldichuk is now at a 6.38 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 84:51 K:BB through 84.2 innings over 24 appearances (13 starts) this season. The southpaw is tentatively projected for a tough road matchup versus the Dodgers next week, though it's unclear if he'll start or pitch behind an opener.