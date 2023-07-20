Waldichuk didn't factor into the decision against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Waldichuk worked up to 90 pitches despite not making it out of the fifth inning, as only 50 of his offerings found the strike zone. The left-hander started off on the wrong foot when he surrendered a two-run home run to Justin Turner in the first inning, and after holding Boston off the board for the next three frames, Waldichuk was chased after surrendering an RBI single to Rob Refsnyder in the fifth. The 25-year-old will be looking to reverse what is now a two-start rough patch the next time he takes the hill, as Waldichuk has pitched to a 7.88 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across the eight innings covering that pair of outings, albeit while also recording 10 strikeouts.