Waldichuk did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and five walks over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Waldichuk registered a 1:1 K:BB for the second straight start, and he's pitched six innings just once this year. The southpaw also sports a sky-high 7.02 ERA, which is not up to par for fantasy. The 25-year-old is still getting his feet wet in the majors, but managers are going to have to wait for him to develop before he can be trusted as a reliable option.