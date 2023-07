Muller was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Muller was recalled from Las Vegas on Saturday for his first big-league start in five weeks, and he'll return to the affiliate after he gave up three earned runs over five innings. The left-hander has a 7.79 ERA over 11 starts in the majors and 6.59 ERA in six starts at Triple-A this season, so he shouldn't be on the fantasy radar even if he rejoins Oakland's rotation later this summer.