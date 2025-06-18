Butler is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.

Butler has struggled at the plate as of late, going 4-for-34 (.118) with one steal, a solo home run and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate over his past eight contests. He'll begin Wednesday's game on the bench while Max Schuemann, Denzel Clarke and Brent Rooker start in the outfield from left to right.