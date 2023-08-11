Butler is starting in right field and batting eighth in his MLB debut Friday versus the Nationals.

Butler was called up Wednesday after delivering a .284/.350/.475 slash line with 15 homers, 70 RBI, 21 steals and 67 runs scored in 89 games between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. The 23-year-old outfielder could get regular playing time down the stretch as the A's look ahead to 2024.