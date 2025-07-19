Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Beginning on bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Cleveland.
The lefty-hitting Butler will take a seat to begin the game against Guardians southpaw Logan Allen. Brent Rooker is starting in right field for the Athletics, while Shea Langeliers is getting a day off his feet as the DH.
