Butler went 3-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

After collecting three strikeouts Saturday, Butler rebounded by reaching base in all four plate appearances and collecting the first three-hit game of his career Sunday. Included amongst the three hits for Butler was his third double of the season. Butler's performance Sunday managed to raise his batting average from .163 to .211 with one homer, three RBI and three runs scored.