Butler worked on improving several aspects of his game with other major-league players at four-time Gold Glove winner Marquis Grissom's training facility this offseason, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I love the way he's come into camp," manager Mark Kotsay said. "You can tell he's got a mindset that he belongs here."

The talented 23-year-old, who was promoted to the big leagues for the first time Aug. 11 of last season and ended up appearing in 42 games the rest of the way, entered spring camp penciled in as the starting center fielder. Butler prepared for what is expected to be his first full big-league campaign with Grissom and childhood friend/ascending Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris, among other players, focusing on getting a better jump on batted balls, improving his footwork on defense and sharpening his plate discipline after walking just four times in his first 129 big-league plate appearances. Butler has yet to draw a free pass through eight Cactus League at-bats, but he's rapped out three singles, recorded an RBI and two runs, and struck out just once.