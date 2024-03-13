Butler went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a Cactus League win over the Mariners on Tuesday, pushing his spring average to .433.
Butler has now reached safely in six straight exhibitions and has a pair of doubles in the last three games. The 23-year-old appears set to take a major step forward after his initial 42-game cup of coffee with the Athletics last season, and perhaps as encouraging as any statistic he's produced this spring is his mere four strikeouts across 35 plate appearances.
