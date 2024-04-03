Butler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Butler will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting in each of Oakland's first six games while going 3-for-19 with one double, three walks and six strikeouts. Seth Brown will shift over from left field and replace Butler in right field.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Struggling early in 2024•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Enjoying blistering spring•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Confident mindset paying dividends•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Swats pair of doubles Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: On bench Thursday•