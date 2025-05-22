Butler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Butler will receive his first day off since May 11, ending a stretch of nine consecutive starts during which he went 8-for-36 (.222 average) with one home run, two stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs. With Butler on the bench, second baseman Max Schuemann will serve as the Athletics' leadoff hitter.
