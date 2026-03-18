Butler (knees) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox.

Butler made his long-awaited spring debut after being eased into action following October surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, as well as a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee. The 25-year-old had a quiet day at the plate, going hitless with a pair of strikeouts in his final two at-bats, though simply getting into game action is more notable than the results themselves. The Athletics have Wednesday off, but Butler could make his Cactus League debut in the outfield as soon as Thursday.