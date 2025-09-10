Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
For the fifth consecutive game, the Athletics are facing off against a left-handed starter (Payton Tolle), and though the left-handed-hitting Butler started in three of the previous four contests, he'll take a seat Wednesday. Colby Thomas will cover center field in Butler's stead and will bat cleanup.
