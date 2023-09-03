Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Butler will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed-hitting outfielders Tony Kemp and Seth Brown in the series finale. Oakland will roll out a starting outfield trio of Aledmys Diaz, Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker from left to right.
