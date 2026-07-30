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Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Knocks homer Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Butler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

A steady stream of opposing left-handed starters has cut into Butler's playing time lately, though he was included in Wednesday's lineup versus southpaw Patrick Sandoval. Butler has gone 3-for-10 with a homer and two doubles over his last six games despite the part-time role. Overall, the outfielder is batting .204 with a .626 OPS, six homers, 11 doubles, one triple, 27 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases through 100 contests.

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