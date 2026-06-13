Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Logs two hits off bench

Butler went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Substituted in for Colby Thomas in the fifth inning, Butler made the most of his opportunity by reaching base in all three plate appearances. The outfielder was caught in a rundown in the seventh inning but was ultimately bailed out by a Hunter Goodman throwing error and came in to score the go-ahead run. Butler later added an RBI single in the eighth frame to provide some insurance. It has been a disappointing season overall for the 25-year-old, who is hitting .175 with four homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases across 186 plate appearances. Those struggles have notably cut into his playing time, though Brent Rooker (knee) landing on the injured list could create an opportunity for Butler to get more opportunities moving forward.