Butler entered Sunday's win over the Tigers in the fourth inning as a replacement for Brent Rooker (abdomen) and went 2-for-3 with a double.

Butler originally had the day off in the midst of a multi-game funk, but the speedy outfielder's time on the bench didn't last long. The unexpected taste of action actually worked out well for Butler, who produced his first multi-hit effort of the season and snapped out of a 1-for-12 skid that had encompassed his previous four games. Despite a productive afternoon that also included his second extra-base hit of the season, Butler is still carrying a forgettable .185/.290/.259 slash line across his first 31 plate appearances of the new campaign.