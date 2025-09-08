Butler is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Monday.

Butler has a .188 batting average over 106 plate appearances against southpaws this season, so he'll begin Monday's game in the dugout as the Red Sox send Garrett Crochet to the mound. Tyler Soderstrom, Colby Thomas and Brent Rooker will start in the outfield from left to right for the Athletics. Butler has logged at least two hits in five of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with six runs, two homers and five RBI.