Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is sitting out of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Butler is out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive day for the Athletics. Rookie Henry Bolte will start over Butler in center field after going 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in his MLB debut Wednesday. Butler's .552 OPS through 39 games this season may start costing him playing time, especially given the Athletics' crowded outfield.
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