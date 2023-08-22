Butler is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Royals.
Butler will not start with lefty Angel Zerpa on the mound for the Royals. Butler has appeared in every game since Aug. 11. Esteury Ruiz will shift to center field, Brent Rooker will play in right field with Jonah Bride being inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter to bat leadoff.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Out of lineup•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Launches first big-league home run•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Laces first two big-league hits•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Hitless in big-league debut•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Batting eighth in MLB debut•