Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Butler will head to the bench for the series finale after he started in each of the previous three games while contributing two hits, an RBI and a run over his 11 at-bats. Esteury Ruiz will spell Butler in center field Sunday.
