Butler is absent from the lineup Thursday against the Tigers.

Aledmys Diaz, Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker will start across the outfield as the Athletics roll with an all-righty lineup versus left-hander Tarik Skubal. The left-handed-hitting Butler has gone 4-for-27 (.148) with 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games.

