Butler is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Tigers.
With southpaw Tarik Skubal toeing the slab for Detroit, the left-handed hitting Butler will sit in favor of Brent Rooker in right field while Abraham Toro handles designated hitter duties. It's the second straight game on the bench for Butler, who sat out versus a righty on Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Gets first day off•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Struggling early in 2024•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Enjoying blistering spring•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Confident mindset paying dividends•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Swats pair of doubles Wednesday•