Butler went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.
The 24-year-old has flipped a switch in July, going 9-for-27 (.333) in eight games with three homers, two steals, six runs and nine RBI. Butler's tools have never been in question, just his ability to make enough contact to be consistently productive, and even during his current hot streak he's whiffed nine times for a 31.0 percent strikeout rate.
