Butler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The Athletics are wrapping up their series in Detroit with a day game after a night game and are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Dietrich Enns), so manager Mark Kotsay likely viewed Thursday's contest as a good opportunity to give the left-handed-hitting Butler a breather. Brent Rooker will step in as the Athletics' starter in right field after Butler went 6-for-24 with a home run and a stolen base while playing in each of the last six games.