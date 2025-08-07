Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
The Athletics appear to be treating the left-handed-hitting Butler as a strong-side platoon player at this point; he'll be on the bench for the third time in four games, with all of his absences coming against southpaw starters. With Butler bowing out of the lineup, Colby Thomas will step in as the Athletics' starting center fielder.
