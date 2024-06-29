Butler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Even with Arizona sending right-hander Zac Gallen to the mound Saturday, the lefty-hitting Butler will begin the game in the dugout. Daz Cameron will start in right field and bat fifth.
