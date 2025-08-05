Butler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Butler was out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks versus a lefty, and he's sitting again Tuesday as the Nationals send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the bump. Dating back to June 26, Butler has started only one of his club's last six games against lefties. The 25-year-old is slashing just .174/.220/.349 with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate versus left-handers this season and now appears to be on the long side of a platoon. JJ Bleday is in center field and Colby Thomas is in right field for the Athletics on Tuesday.