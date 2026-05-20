Butler is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Angels on Wednesday.

The lefty-hitting Butler did not start Tuesday due to the Angels sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound. Right-hander Jack Kochanowicz is starting for the Halos on Wednesday, but Butler will be on the bench for a third consecutive game while the Athletics go with Tyler Soderstrom, Henry Bolte and Carlos Cortes in the outfield from left to right. Butler has struggled at the plate this season, and since May 1 he has gone 6-for-37 (.162) with one RBI, six runs and an 8:13 BB:K. He appears to be in danger of losing his strong-side platoon role.