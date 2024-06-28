Share Video

Butler is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against Arizona.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 18, Butler has gone 4-for-25 with one RBI and a 34.6 percent strikeout rate over nine contests. Daz Cameron will start in right field Friday and bat sixth against Diamondbacks right-hander Slade Cecconi.

