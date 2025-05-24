Butler is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Phillies on Saturday.
Butler will begin Saturday's game in the dugout while Tyler Soderstrom, Denzel Clarke and Miguel Andujar man the outfield. Butler is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with two steals, four doubles, one home run and five RBI over that span.
