Butler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Butler was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in his first big-league game in over a month. He'll head to the bench Wednesday as lefty Cole Ragans starts for Kansas City, which opens up right field for Daz Cameron.
