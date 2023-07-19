Butler, who was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, is 5-for-19 with a double, a home run, six RBI, a walk, three steals and three runs across his first four games with the Aviators.

The promising 23-year-old has struck out just once in 20 plate appearances as well, certainly an encouraging early sign against a higher caliber of arms and following a significant improvement in his contact rates during a 318-plate-appearance sample at Double-A Midland. Butler's intriguing mix of power and speed has earned him a brisk climb up the organizational ladder thus far, and a strong finish down the stretch of the minor-league season would almost certainly lead to Butler's first opportunity in the majors in 2024.