Butler has yet to appear in Cactus League action as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery.

Butler has been slow-played this spring after undergoing surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee last October and receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee. Updates on his progress have been limited, though Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported Feb. 23 that the 25-year-old has been regularly taking batting practice, shagging balls in the outfield and participating in light drills, though he had yet to begin running the bases. Manager Mark Kotsay previously suggested that Butler could make his Cactus League debut in "mid-spring," though a definitive timeline remains unclear. The outfielder is coming off a 2025 season in which he slashed .234/.306/.404 across 152 games and will look to bounce back closer to his 2024 production, when he posted an .807 OPS in 125 contests, with improved health in both knees heading into 2026.